Russia agrees to supply refined fuel to Sri Lanka following talks - official

Russian Deputy Minister of Energy, Roman Marshavin, who is currently on a visit to Sri Lanka, has agreed to supply refined fuel to Sri Lanka during discussions with Sri Lankan officials, according to an official.

The Managing Director of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), Mayura Neththikumara stated that the quantity and specific orders will be decided during further discussions scheduled for tomorrow.

Meanwhile, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to meet with visiting Russian Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin this evening (26) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, with discussions centering on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.

According to the President’s Media Division (PMD), talks are expected to focus on enhancing collaboration between Sri Lanka and the Russian Federation, including potential partnerships in fuel supply, energy security and long-term cooperation.

Russia’s Deputy Minister of Energy, Roman Marshavin arrived in the country this morning on a three-day official visit.

Earlier this week, Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said formal government-level talks have already begun to secure fuel supplies from Russia.

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet media briefing held at the Department of Government Information, Minister Jayatissa said that the government is currently focusing on the possibility of obtaining fuel through intergovernmental agreements and that the relevant government-level discussions have already commenced.