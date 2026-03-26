Services suspended at Registration of Persons Dept. until further notice

Services suspended at Registration of Persons Dept. until further notice

March 26, 2026   06:13 pm

UPDATE: All services at the Department for Registration of Persons (ID Office), including the one-day National Identity Card (NIC) service at the main office in Battaramulla and all provincial offices, will be suspended from tomorrow (27) until further notice due to a computer system breakdown, the Department of Government Information announced.

All services at the Department for Registration of Persons (ID Office) have been temporarily suspended following an unexpected breakdown in the computer system at its main office at 1.30 p.m., the department stated.

Accordingly, all services, including the one-day service for issuing National Identity Cards (NICs), have been disrupted owing to this.

The department said that steps are currently being taken to restore the system.

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