Appeals Court orders fresh trial in ex-MP Raviraj murder, sets aside acquittals

Appeals Court orders fresh trial in ex-MP Raviraj murder, sets aside acquittals

March 26, 2026   07:50 pm

The Court of Appeal has set aside the judgment delivered by the Colombo High Court acquitting five defendants, including Sri Lanka Navy personnel, in connection with the killing of former TNA Member of Parliament Nadaraja Raviraj in 2006.

Accordingly, the Court of Appeal has ordered that a fresh trial be conducted into the case, according to Ada Derana reporter.

The judgment was delivered by a Court of Appeal bench comprising Justices Sasi Mahendran and Amal Ranaraja, following the hearing of an appeal filed by the Attorney General challenging the Colombo High Court’s decision to acquit the defendants.

The late Parliamentarian Nadarajah Raviraj who represented the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) from the Jaffna District, died in hospital after being shot by unidentified gunmen in Colombo on November 10, 2006.

He was shot as he left his house in Colombo for work. One of his guards, Sgt. Lakshman Lokuwella, was also killed in the attack.

Nadarajah Raviraj, a former mayor of Jaffna and a lawyer by profession, had his own law firm: “Raviraj and Associates”. 

He was a native of Chavakachcheri in the Thenmaratchy sector of Jaffna.  Raviraj was elected as a Councilor to the Jaffna Municipal Council in 1997.  

He was elected to the Parliament in the 2001 General Election for the first time representing Jaffna district and was re-elected in 2004.

Raviraj’s murder took place within one year of the killing of veteran Eastern Province Parliamentarian, Joseph Pararajasingham.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

GL Peiris claims ongoing Middle East conflict not sole cause of hardships faced by public (English)

GL Peiris claims ongoing Middle East conflict not sole cause of hardships faced by public (English)

Framers face serious challenges due to delays in fertilizer supply amid ongoing Middle East crisis (English)

Framers face serious challenges due to delays in fertilizer supply amid ongoing Middle East crisis (English)

No reduction in foreign remittances despite conflict in Middle East - CBSL Governor (English)

No reduction in foreign remittances despite conflict in Middle East - CBSL Governor (English)

Fuel quotas for Ministers and officials reduced - Cabinet Spokesman assures (English)

Fuel quotas for Ministers and officials reduced - Cabinet Spokesman assures (English)

Govt. failed to act decisively to tackle ongoing crisis - Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa (English)

Govt. failed to act decisively to tackle ongoing crisis - Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa (English)

Cabinet gives nod to appoint National Steering Committee on Education Reforms (English)

Cabinet gives nod to appoint National Steering Committee on Education Reforms (English)