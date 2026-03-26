President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met with Russian Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin, who is currently on an official visit to Sri Lanka, this evening (26) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The Deputy Energy Minister assured President Dissanayake that Russia stands ready to support Sri Lanka as a true friend in any difficult situation, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Meanwhile, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), the President stated that he is encouraged by Russia’s assurance to stand by Sri Lanka as a true friend during global challenges.

“I’m encouraged by Russia’s assurance to stand by Sri Lanka as a true friend during global challenges. Strengthening cooperation in energy, technology and beyond will be vital as we navigate uncertain times together,” he said.