Sri Lankan arrested at BIA for smuggling 38 exotic pets

Sri Lankan arrested at BIA for smuggling 38 exotic pets

March 26, 2026   10:40 pm

A Sri Lankan passenger who attempted to smuggle 38 exotic pets estimated to be worth nearly Rs. 1 million into the country, in violation of the Fauna and Flora Protection Ordinance (FFPO) and the Animal Diseases Act, was arrested in the early hours of today (26) at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

The arrest was carried out by officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) along with Customs officials at the BIA.

The suspect has been identified as a 56-year-old resident of Digana, Kandy, who had arrived from Bangkok on a Thai Airways flight at 12:01 a.m. today. 

Authorities discovered a total of 38 pets including guinea pigs, squirrels, dove birds, sugar gliders, and hedgehogs concealed in cages within his luggage.

Following further investigations, Customs officers imposed a fine of Rs. 250,000 on the suspect while the confiscated animals were handed over to Thai Airways to be returned to Bangkok, officials said.

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