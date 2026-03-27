The Nasdaq index, where many tech firms are listed, dropped nearly 2.4%, weighed down in part by a sharp slide in sales of Meta shares, after back-to-back juries found against the company in closely watched court cases in the US.

The drop pushed the index down 11% from its most recent high in October, putting it formally in so-called correction territory.

The S&P 500 slid 1.7%, while the Dow fell 1%.

Shortly after markets closed in the US, Trump said he would hold off on strikes against Iran energy sites until 6 April. Oil prices, which had climbed on Thursday, reflecting concerns about a prolonged supply crunch due to the war, dropped back after the social media post.

Brent crude futures had settled at roughly $108 a barrel but were trading about a dollar lower roughly an hour after Trump’s announcement.

Source: BBC

--Agencies