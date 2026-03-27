Showers expected in several areas today

Showers expected in several areas today

March 27, 2026   06:29 am

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Sabaragamuwa province and in the Galle, Matara, Kalutara and Nuwara-Eliya districts during the evening or night, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Mainly dry weather will prevail over the other parts of the island.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-central and
Uva provinces and in the Kurunegala, Vavuniya, Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning, the Met. Department added.

Meanwhile, the general has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages
caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

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