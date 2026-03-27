Three arrested for illegal fuel hoarding in separate raids

Three arrested for illegal fuel hoarding in separate raids

March 27, 2026   08:34 am

Three suspects have been arrested for allegedly hoarding fuel illegally in separate raids conducted across several areas of the island.

The arrests were made yesterday (26) in the Negombo, Puthukkudiyiruppu, and Hingurakgoda police divisions.

A 57-year-old man was arrested by the Negombo Police during a raid conducted in the Negombo Lagoon for hoarding 1,050 liters of diesel without a valid license on a fishing boat, police said.

Meanwhile, in a separate raid conducted by the Puthukkudiyiruppu Police in the Suthanthirapuram area last evening, a 36-year-old suspect was taken into custody for hoarding 562 liters of diesel without a valid license, police said.

Similarly, another 36-year-old man was arrested by the Hingurakgoda Police in Yaya 7 for illegally hoarding 1,995 liters of kerosene without a valid license, police said.

Further investigations are being carried out by the respective police stations regarding these incidents.

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