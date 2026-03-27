Six killed in separate road accidents across the island

Six killed in separate road accidents across the island

March 27, 2026   09:37 am

A total of six individuals have died in several road accidents reported in different parts of the island, police said.

The fatal incidents occurred yesterday (26) in the Peradeniya, Malabe, Nikaweratiya, Kalutara North, Kopay, and Alawwa police divisions.

A 46-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a motor vehicle in Peradeniya, police said.

Meanwhile, in Malabe, a 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a motor vehicle, police stated.

According to police, in a separate accident in Nikaweratiya, a 33-year-old woman died following a collision between a motor vehicle and a motorcycle, while several others were injured and admitted to hospital.

Meanwhile, a 59-year-old man died when a three-wheeler collided with a cyclist in Kalutara North, police said.

According to police, a 56-year-old man died after a three-wheeler struck a pedestrian in Kopay.

Meanwhile, in another incident in Alawwa, a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a lorry, and police stated that the victim’s identity has not yet been confirmed.

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