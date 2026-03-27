Indictments served on Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody, granted bail

Indictments served on Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody, granted bail

March 27, 2026   10:56 am

Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody has been served indictments before the Colombo High Court in connection with allegations of corruption, said Ada Derana reporter.

The indictments were served before Colombo High Court Judge Rashantha Godawela.

Minister Jayakody appeared before the court in response to a summons previously issued by the court.

Following the serving of indictments, the judge ordered the defendant’s release on two personal bail bonds of Rs. 1 million each.

Additionally, the court directed that the defendant’s fingerprints be obtained and a formal report be submitted.

The case has been scheduled for a pre-trial conference on May 6.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) filed these charges against the Minister, alleging that in 2016, while serving as the Manager of the Procurement and Import Division of the Ceylon Fertilizer Company, he committed the offence of corruption. He is accused of causing a loss of Rs. 8,859,708 to the State by influencing a procurement process related to carpeting the Hunupitiya warehouse complex in order to benefit a private company.

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