Crowds gather at ID Office despite suspension of services due to system failure

Crowds gather at ID Office despite suspension of services due to system failure

March 27, 2026   11:15 am

Despite the suspension of all public services, including the one-day service, due to a sudden technical failure in the computer system of the Department for Registration of Persons (ID Office), crowds have once again gathered at the premises today (27).

The Department officially announced yesterday (26) that all public services would be suspended until further notice following the system breakdown.

In this context, members of the public have been arriving at the Department since early this morning in an attempt to obtain essential services. Among those present are individuals who have been unable to complete their requirements since last Tuesday.

Furthermore, several school students who lost their identity cards during the recent floods were also seen at the premises, said Ada Derana reporter.

It is reported that these students urgently require their identification documents to participate in a sports competition scheduled for Monday.

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