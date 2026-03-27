Passenger arrested at BIA for attempt to smuggle ornamental plants

A passenger was arrested by Sri Lanka Customs officials at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake this morning (27) for attempting to smuggle a consignment of ornamental plants into the country from Thailand.

The suspect was apprehended while attempting to exit through the ‘Green Channel’ of the arrivals terminal at BIA, with the consignment of plants valued at over Rs. 2,000,000, said Ada Derana reporter.

The 57-year-old suspect has been identified as a resident of Kandy and had arrived in the country at around 12:30 a.m. today.

The consignment of ornamental plants was discovered wrapped in paper inside the suspect’s luggage.

Investigations revealed that he had not obtained a valid import permit or a phytosanitary certificate required to bring the plants into the country.

Customs officers at BIA, following a formal inquiry, handed over the confiscated consignment of plants to the National Plant Quarantine Service (NPQS) in Katunayake for destruction.