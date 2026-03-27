Met. Dept warns of continued hot weather in Sri Lanka until May

Met. Dept warns of continued hot weather in Sri Lanka until May

March 27, 2026   12:31 pm

The Department of Meteorology of Sri Lanka has announced that the prevailing warm weather conditions are expected to persist until May.

The Additional Director General of the department, Ajith Wijemanne, stated that as the Southwest Monsoon is scheduled to commence in late May, it is anticipated that the current heat will ease somewhat during that period.

He further noted that high temperatures are expected throughout April and May, with many parts of the island likely to experience intense heat during April.

Wijemanne highlighted that the first inter-monsoon season has now commenced, a period characterized by calm winds and very low wind speeds.

He explained that during this period, the sun is positioned directly overhead, and cloud cover is minimal. 

This results in the heating of both the land and sea, leading to the emission of heat waves that significantly warm the atmosphere, he added.

The Additional Director General observed that the heat is most intense between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. and advised the public to minimize outdoor activities and stay hydrated during these hours.

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