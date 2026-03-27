Drone attack targets Kuwaits main port, authorities say

Drone attack targets Kuwaits main port, authorities say

March 27, 2026   02:13 pm

Kuwait said Friday that its main commercial port, Shuwaikh Port, was targeted in a “hostile” drone attack, causing material damage but no injuries.

The Kuwait Ports Authority said unmanned aerial vehicles struck the port early in the morning, damaging facilities. Emergency procedures were immediately activated in coordination with relevant agencies.

Shuwaikh Port, located in an industrial area near Kuwait City, is the country’s primary maritime trade hub, handling cargo storage, distribution and commercial shipping.

The incident comes amid escalating regional tensions following a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran launched Feb. 28.

Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and other countries in the region, including those hosting US military assets, causing casualties and infrastructure damage and disrupting markets and aviation.

Source: Anadolu Agency

--Agencies

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