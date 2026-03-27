Suspension of tuition classes on Wednesdays a request, not an order: official

The Commissioner General of Essential Services, Prabath Chandrakeerthi has requested teachers to suspend all tuition classes held on Wednesdays.

However, he clarified that this is not a mandatory order, but rather a request made in light of the current situation.

This statement was made in response to inquiries regarding issues that have arisen concerning the conduct of tuition classes on Wednesdays.

The government has recently taken several special decisions aimed at allocating more capacity for essential services and ensuring the efficient management of fuel consumption.

Accordingly, until further notice, every Wednesday has been declared a holiday for government offices.

This measure also applies to state corporations, boards, authorities, and statutory institutions.

The decision extends to the education sector as well, including government, semi-government, private, and international schools, preschools, pirivenas, and vocational and higher education institutions.

In addition, all state functions have been temporarily suspended, and the private sector has been advised to facilitate employees working remotely wherever possible.

However, this decision does not apply to essential services such as healthcare, banking, electricity, water supply, ports, customs, and aviation services.