Suspension of tuition classes on Wednesdays a request, not an order: official

Suspension of tuition classes on Wednesdays a request, not an order: official

March 27, 2026   02:49 pm

The Commissioner General of Essential Services, Prabath Chandrakeerthi has requested teachers to suspend all tuition classes held on Wednesdays.

However, he clarified that this is not a mandatory order, but rather a request made in light of the current situation.

This statement was made in response to inquiries regarding issues that have arisen concerning the conduct of tuition classes on Wednesdays.   

The government has recently taken several special decisions aimed at allocating more capacity for essential services and ensuring the efficient management of fuel consumption. 

Accordingly, until further notice, every Wednesday has been declared a holiday for government offices. 

This measure also applies to state corporations, boards, authorities, and statutory institutions.

The decision extends to the education sector as well, including government, semi-government, private, and international schools, preschools, pirivenas, and vocational and higher education institutions.

In addition, all state functions have been temporarily suspended, and the private sector has been advised to facilitate employees working remotely wherever possible.

However, this decision does not apply to essential services such as healthcare, banking, electricity, water supply, ports, customs, and aviation services.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Russia agrees to supply refined fuel to Sri Lanka following talks - official (English)

Russia agrees to supply refined fuel to Sri Lanka following talks - official (English)

Russia agrees to supply refined fuel to Sri Lanka following talks - official (English)

QR code to be introduced for 'non-vehicle' category to obtain fuel - Ministry of Digital Economy (English)

QR code to be introduced for 'non-vehicle' category to obtain fuel - Ministry of Digital Economy (English)

CID ordered to produce former SIS chief Suresh Sallay before court on April 22 (English)

CID ordered to produce former SIS chief Suresh Sallay before court on April 22 (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

GL Peiris claims ongoing Middle East conflict not sole cause of hardships faced by public (English)

GL Peiris claims ongoing Middle East conflict not sole cause of hardships faced by public (English)

Framers face serious challenges due to delays in fertilizer supply amid ongoing Middle East crisis (English)

Framers face serious challenges due to delays in fertilizer supply amid ongoing Middle East crisis (English)

No reduction in foreign remittances despite conflict in Middle East - CBSL Governor (English)

No reduction in foreign remittances despite conflict in Middle East - CBSL Governor (English)