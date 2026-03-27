The Department of Railways has issued an announcement regarding the restriction of train operations to a single track between Ambepussa and Alawwa to facilitate permanent repairs on the Bujjomuwa Bridge.

The Department states that from April 1 to April 5, 2026, train operations between Ambepussa and Alawwa will be limited to a single line.

Following damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah, the ancient brick-arched culvert at this location collapsed, forming a cavity approximately 45 feet deep beneath the track. Consequently, train operations have been conducted over a temporary bridge structure until now, with a speed restriction of 10 kilometers per hour.

Accordingly, from April 1 to April 4, 2026, two trains operating between Colombo Fort and Rambukkana will be restricted to Ambepussa.

Details are as follows:

1. Trains restricted to Ambepussa on April 1, 2, 3, and 4, 2026:

• Train No. 125: Colombo Fort to Rambukkana (Departure from Colombo Fort at 4:25 AM)

• Train No. 170: Colombo Fort to Rambukkana (Departure from Colombo Fort at 3:45 PM)

2. Trains cancelled only on April 2, 2026:

• Train No. 168: Colombo Fort to Rambukkana (Departure from Colombo Fort at 5:00 PM)

• Train No. 585: Rambukkana to Colombo Fort (Departure from Rambukkana at 8:05 PM)

The Department further warns that during this period, trains operating from Colombo Fort to Rambukkana, Kandy, Trincomalee, and Batticaloa may experience delays.

Expressing regret for any inconvenience caused to passengers, the Department requests the public to take note of these changes.