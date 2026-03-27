Luxury private bus catches fire on expressway; No Injuries reported
March 27, 2026 03:46 pm
A luxury private passenger transport bus traveling from Colombo to Kataragama has reportedly caught fire near the Welipanna interchange on the Southern Expressway this afternoon (27).
The fire had broken out at around 1:55 p.m. today, and the bus has been completely destroyed in the flames.
Police stated that no passengers were injured in the incident.
Further investigations into the incident are underway.