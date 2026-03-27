IRGC says ships attempting to transit via Strait of Hormuz will face harsh measures

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Friday that the Strait of Hormuz is closed and any transit through the waterway will face “harsh measures.”

The IRGC also said the Strait of Hormuz was “closed” to vessels traveling to and from enemy ports, and that they had turned back three ships seeking to cross the transit point.

“This morning, […] three container ships of different nationalities... were turned back after a warning from the IRGC Navy,” the IRGC said on their Sepah News website.

The IRGC claimed that the ships attempted to cross “following the lies of the US president claiming that the Strait of Hormuz was open.”

--Agencies