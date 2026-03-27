Appeals and objections called for 2nd phase of Aswesuma Scheme

Appeals and objections called for 2nd phase of Aswesuma Scheme

March 27, 2026   04:32 pm

The Welfare Benefits Board has issued a notice regarding the publication of the qualified beneficiary list under the second phase of the Aswesuma Welfare Benefits Payment Scheme, as well as the opportunity to submit appeals and objections.

Accordingly, the second beneficiary list under the second phase of the Samurdhi Welfare Benefits scheme has been displayed at all Divisional Secretariat offices across the country from today (27), the Board stated.

The Board further noted that individuals have the opportunity to submit appeals or objections concerning the published list through the following methods:

Methods to submit appeals and objections:

  • Online: Appeals or objections can be submitted directly via the https://eservices.gov.lk
  • Application Form: Applicants can download the form from http://www.wbb.gov.lk  or obtain it from their local Divisional Secretariat office or Grama Niladhari. Completed forms should be submitted to the respective Divisional Secretariat office.
  • Online with Technical Assistance: Appeals and objections can also be submitted online with technical support provided by officials at the Welfare Benefits unit of the Divisional Secretariat.
  • Regional Communication Centers: Appeals and objections can additionally be submitted online through authorized regional communication centers.

Special notices:

  • Each individual is allowed to submit only one appeal.
  • Members of the public may submit objections if they have evidence questioning the eligibility of listed beneficiaries. Objections can also be submitted anonymously.
  • All appeals and objections must be submitted on or before 10 April 2026.
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