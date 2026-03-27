Health Secretary warns of increased health risks amidst rising temperatures

Sri Lanka’s health authorities have warned that a significant rise in environmental temperatures is currently being experienced, primarily due to a combination of climatic factors.

These include the relative proximity of equatorial regions to the sun, increased atmospheric humidity, higher levels of water vapor, and reduced wind speeds, said Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Secretary to the Ministry of Health and Mass Media.

He stated that the prevailing heat conditions are having a considerable impact on public health. While the general population is affected, vulnerable groups such as young children, the elderly, and individuals with chronic illnesses are at a higher risk.

He cautioned that prolonged exposure to excessive heat may lead to serious health conditions, including dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

The public is strongly advised to limit outdoor activities, particularly between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., when solar radiation is at its peak.

Those who must remain outdoors are encouraged to wear protective headgear and sunglasses. He noted that maintaining adequate hydration by drinking water regularly—even in the absence of thirst—is also emphasized.

Additionally, parents and caregivers are urged to ensure that children and elderly individuals remain in cool environments.

He also stressed that children should never be left unattended inside parked vehicles under any circumstances.

Individuals experiencing symptoms such as fatigue, excessive sweating, or weakness are advised to move to a cooler environment immediately and seek medical attention if symptoms persist or worsen.

Wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing is recommended, while heavy or dark garments that absorb heat should be avoided. Outdoor physical activities for children should also be minimized during periods of intense heat, he added.