Woman abducted and thrown into well in Batti: Another suspect arrested

Sri Lanka Police have uncovered further details regarding the recent incident in the Nellikkadu area of Batticaloa, where an abducted woman was rescued from an abandoned well.

According to police, three suspects have been arrested and are currently being interrogated in connection with the incident.

Information obtained during investigations has revealed that the women were abducted and drugged using an anaesthetic substances typically used in surgical procedures, police said.

The suspects had then robbed the victim’s gold jewellery, including a five-pound Thali and a one-pound gold chain.

A 37-year-old three-wheeler driver linked to the group was also arrested last night (26) in possession of a sprayer believed to have been used to render the victim unconscious, police said.

Police further stated that the 26-year-old woman and her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, who had been travelling from Vavunativu to Batticaloa town on March 19, were reported missing.

The following day, the abducted woman was rescued after being found inside an abandoned well, while her daughter was later discovered on March 20 in a nearby paddy field.

During the rescue operation, the remains of another woman were also found from inside the same well.

Further investigations led to the arrest of two jewellery shop owners who had allegedly purchased the stolen gold items, police said.

Police have also recovered two three-wheelers, a car, an axe, and several sharp weapons in connection with the case.