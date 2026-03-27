Suspect arrested with heroin, Ice and cocaine worth over Rs. 50 mln

Suspect arrested with heroin, Ice and cocaine worth over Rs. 50 mln

March 27, 2026   05:04 pm

A suspect has been arrested in the Sapugaskanda area for the possession of a large consignment of narcotics valued at over Rs. 50 million. 

Officials from the Kalutara District Criminal Investigation Department (CID) stated that the suspect was found in possession of heroin, Crystal Methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’), cocaine, and other narcotics.

Further investigations revealed that the seizure included over a kilogram of heroin, 515 grams of ‘Ice,’ and 565 grams of cocaine.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the drugs were supplied to the suspect by two drug traffickers based in Dubai.

The incident is being further investigated under the supervision of the Kalutara District CID.

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