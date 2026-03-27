38,000MT of diesel and petrol to arrive from India tomorrow
File Photo.

38,000MT of diesel and petrol to arrive from India tomorrow

March 27, 2026   05:22 pm

A combined shipment of 38,000 metric tons of diesel and petrol is scheduled to arrive at the Colombo Harbour from India tomorrow (29), the Indian High Commission confirmed.

The fuel shipment will arrive as a result of the telephone conversation held on 24 March between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the High Commission said.

The 38,000 MT fuel shipment includes 20,000 MT of diesel and 18,000 MT of petrol, the High Commission added.

In addition, India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, and Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister, Vijitha Herath, held a phone conversation on 23 March 2026.

Earlier, Lanka IOC had secured fuel supplies for March from the Middle East and Singapore. However, the suppliers were unable to deliver the shipments and invoked force majeure due to supply disruptions and vessel unavailability amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Due to the above disruptions, rescue supplies were requested from India from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). The current shipment of 38,000 MT is part of these supplies.   

Accordingly, through Lanka IOC, the Government of India has extended support to Sri Lanka to ensure continuity of fuel supply, it said.

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