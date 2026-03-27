AG not representing Speaker in case over ex-Deputy Sec-Gen of Parliaments suspension

AG not representing Speaker in case over ex-Deputy Sec-Gen of Parliaments suspension

March 27, 2026   06:35 pm

The Attorney General has not represented the Speaker, who is named as a respondent in the petition filed challenging the suspension of former Deputy Secretary General of Parliament Chaminda Kularatne, while President’s Counsel K. Kanag-Isvaran today (27) appeared before the Court of Appeal on behalf of the Speaker.

The petition alleges that the Parliamentary Advisory Committee acted unlawfully by submitting a charge sheet and suspending former Deputy Secretary Chaminda Kularatne.

During the previous hearing, Deputy Solicitor General Chaya Sri Nammuni, appearing on behalf of the Speaker, informed the court that they were ready to consider facilitating a settlement of the case.  

The petition was called today before the bench of Court of Appeal judges, headed by President Justice Rohantha Abeysooriya and Justice Priyantha Fernando, to explore the possibility of a settlement, Ada Derana reporter said. 

The State Counsel appearing on behalf of the Attorney General informed the court that the AG’s Department would not be representing the Speaker in this case. However, President’s Counsel K. Kanag-Isvaran confirmed that he would be representing the Speaker.   

Meanwhile, President’s Counsel Sanjeewa Jayawardena, appearing on behalf of the petitioner, requested the court to schedule a date to verify the details of the petition.

The court has directed the respondents to submit any limited objections to the petition by April 20, 2026. 

The Speaker of Parliament, Jagath Wickramaratne, the Parliamentary Secretary General, and members of the Parliamentary Advisory Committee have been named as respondents in the petition.

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