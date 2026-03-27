IDF issues immediate evacuation warning in Arak, central Iran

IDF issues immediate evacuation warning in Arak, central Iran

March 27, 2026   07:38 pm

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has issued an urgent warning to people in parts of Arak, the capital of the Markazi province in central Iran.

It says it will conduct operations in several areas in the region ‘‘in the coming hours’’.

The Israeli military says their operation will focus on ‘‘attacking the Iranian regime’s military infrastructure’’.

‘‘For the sake of your safety and well-being, we kindly request that you immediately evacuate,’’ it says on its Farsi account on X, adding: ‘‘Your presence in these areas endangers your life.’’

Source: BBC
--Agencies 

 

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