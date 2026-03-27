Karapitiya Hospital to implement smart token OPD system, plans future upgrade to QR technology

The new digitalization program introduced at the Outpatient Department (OPD) of the Karapitiya National Hospital, Galle came under the special inspection of Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Hansaka Wijemuni, today (27).

This program has been implemented through a smart token system to streamline the process of issuing medicines to clinic patients, minimizing the inconvenience caused by long queues.

The initiative was first launched at a hospital in Sri Lanka on March 26, 2026.

During the visit, the Deputy Minister observed how the system operates and the convenience it has brought to both patients and hospital staff.

The Ministry of Health stated that necessary instructions were given to officials to further improve and systematize the program.

Meanwhile, Director of the Karapitiya National Hospital, Consultant Dr. S.D.U.M. Ranga, stated that this pilot project is expected to be upgraded to include a QR-based system in the future.

Accordingly, the system will also be extended to facilitate the collection of outpatient medicines.

The program also provides special access for members of the tri-forces, police personnel, clergy, retirees, and senior citizens.

Under this new digital system, patients are required to present their prescription details at the medicine issuing counter after receiving them at the clinic.

Once registered, a token is issued, and medicines are dispensed according to the assigned number, the Ministry of Health added.