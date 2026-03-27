UNDP donates two modern mobile mercury analyzers to CAA

In order to ensure consumer safety, two modern mobile mercury analyzers worth Rs. 1.8 million have been donated to the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) under the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The machines were symbolically handed over to the CAA today (27) at the Ministry of Trade, in an event attended by Minister in charge Wasantha Samarasinghe, CAA Director General Samantha Karunaratne, and other officials.

These mobile mercury analyzers will allow the government to quickly test the mercury content of various cosmetic products, including skin-lightening cosmetics, sold in the market.

The donation under the UNDP aims to recognize the CAA’s ongoing efforts in protecting consumers and to further facilitate rapid testing operations.

According to the Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLSI), the maximum allowed mercury content in cosmetic products is one milligram per kilogram. However, previous tests by the CAA revealed that some products in the market exceed this limit.

The mobile machines will enable on-the-spot testing across cities, helping protect consumers from the health risks posed by counterfeit and substandard cosmetics containing excessive mercury. Each test takes only five to ten minutes and does not require additional chemicals or gases, reducing testing costs.

CAA officers have received technical training on using the machines, and islandwide testing operations are scheduled to commence in the near future.