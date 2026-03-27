Iran says two nuclear facilities attacked
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Iran says two nuclear facilities attacked

March 27, 2026   10:19 pm

Two nuclear-related facilities have been attacked in Iran, but there has been no release of radioactive material, Iranian state media says.

The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) say in a statement on Telegram that the Khondab heavy water complex in north west Iran had been attacked by US-Israeli forces. The IRNA quote an official from Markazi Province as saying there were no casualties.

A second strike hit the Yellowcake production facility in Ardakan, Yazd, with authorities reporting no release of radioactive material beyond the site, according to IRGC-affiliated news agency Fars News.

Source: BBC
--Agencies

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