Showers expected in several districts today

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Ratnapura, Kalutara, Galle, and Matara districts during the evening or night today (28), the Department of Meteorology stated.

Mainly dry weather will prevail over the other parts of the island.

However, misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning, the Met. Department added.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.