Twelve US troops wounded in Iran strike on base in Saudi Arabia

Twelve U.S. troops were wounded, two of them seriously, in an Iranian military strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, a ⁠U.S. official told Reuters on Friday.

The latest casualties add to the more than 300 U.S. military service members who have been wounded since the ⁠war against Iran started on February 28. Earlier on Friday, the U.S. military ⁠said 273 of them had already returned to duty. ⁠Thirteen U.S. troops have been killed in ⁠the conflict.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies