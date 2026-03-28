More details on arrest of Commissioner General of Motor Traffic

The Commissioner General of Motor Traffic, Kamal Amarasinghe, was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) last night (27).

He was reportedly taken into custody in connection with an investigation into alleged irregularities in vehicle registration.

According to Police, he has been charged with aiding and abetting the fraudulent registration of a vehicle by altering the chassis number of a cab.

Amarasinghe was arrested by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division of the CID and is scheduled to be produced before court today (28).