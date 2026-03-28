Nepals ex-PM Oli held over deaths during Gen Z protests

Nepals ex-PM Oli held over deaths during Gen Z protests

March 28, 2026   08:50 am

Nepal’s former prime minister, K.P. Sharma Oli, was taken into custody on Saturday as police investigate whether he was negligent in failing to prevent dozens of deaths during Gen Z protests last September.

This week, a Nepali panel ⁠which investigated violence during the anti-corruption protests recommended that Oli, 74, be prosecuted for failing to prevent the crackdown on the protests.

A total of 76 people were killed in two days of unrest, which led to Oli resigning.

“They ⁠took him from his residence this morning,” Min Bahadur Shahi, a senior leader of Oli’s Commmunist Party of Nepal (Unified ⁠Marxist Leninist) told Reuters.

Police spokesman Om Adhikari confirmed the detainment of Oli and his home ⁠minister, Ramesh Lekhak.

Rapper-turned politician Balendra Shah was sworn in on Friday ⁠as prime minister after a winning the March 5 parliamentary elections.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies  

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