Russia to introduce ban on gasoline exports from April 1, govt says

Russia to introduce ban on gasoline exports from April 1, govt says

March 28, 2026   09:03 am

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Friday instructed the energy ministry to draft a resolution banning gasoline exports from April 1, the Russian government said.

The state-run TASS news agency earlier reported that the ban would remain in place until July 31.

Novak said that turmoil in the global oil ⁠and oil products market, caused by the crisis in the Middle East, is leading to significant price fluctuations. At the same time, the high demand for Russian energy resources in foreign markets remains a positive factor, he added.

Crude oil processing volumes remain at last year’s level, ensuring a stable supply of oil products, ⁠the government said in a statement.

Several regions in Russia and parts of Ukraine under Russian control were reporting gasoline shortages last year after Ukraine stepped up attacks ⁠on Russian oil refineries and amid a seasonal surge in fuel demand.

Russia has repeatedly imposed curbs on gasoline and diesel ⁠exports to rein in rising fuel prices and tackle shortages.

According to industry sources, the country exported ⁠nearly 5 million metric tons of gasoline last year, or about 117,000 barrels per day.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

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