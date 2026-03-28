Online scam racket busted in Negombo; 18 foreign nationals arrested

Online scam racket busted in Negombo; 18 foreign nationals arrested

March 28, 2026   10:09 am

A total of 18 foreign nationals, including 16 Chinese nationals and two Cambodian nationals, have been arrested in Negombo for allegedly operating an online financial scam racket while in Sri Lanka.

The suspects were apprehended during a raid conducted by the Negombo Police yesterday (27), during which a number of computers and peripheral electronic equipment were also seized from a lodge in Negombo.

The suspects have been remanded until April 6 after being produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court.

Negombo Police are conducting further investigations into the incident. 

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