Israel faces incoming missile from Yemen, first such launch of war

Israel’s military said early Sunday that Yemen had launched a missile toward Israel, the first time it had faced fire from that country.

Iran and Hezbollah continued to also fire on Israel overnight Friday into Saturday.

Sirens went off around Beer Sheba and the area near Israel’s main nuclear research center, for the third time overnight Friday into Saturday.

The Houthis so far had stayed out of the war as the rebels have had an uneasy ceasefire for years with Saudi Arabia, which launched a war against the group on behalf of Yemen’s exiled government in 2015.

Source: AP

--Agencies