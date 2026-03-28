Heat index at caution level across multiple provinces today  Met. Dept

The Department of Meteorology of Sri Lanka says that the temperature felt on the human body may remain at a ‘Caution Level’ in several areas of the island today (28).

Additional Director General of the department, Ajith Wijemanne, stated that the heat index could range between 39 and 45 degrees Celsius in parts of the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Eastern, North Western, Northern, and North Central provinces, as well as the Monaragala District.

Issuing an Amber Warm Weather Advisory, the department advised the public to take necessary precautions to minimize potential health risks due to the prevailing warm weather conditions.

According to the department, the heat index, representing the temperature felt on the human body, is currently at a ‘Caution Level’ in several areas, defined as between 39 and 45 degrees Celsius.

It further noted that if the temperature rises from 46 to 52 degrees Celsius, it falls under the ‘Extreme Caution’ category, while values exceeding 52 degrees Celsius are classified as ‘Danger’ level.

According to the data of the Meteorology Department, the highest temperature recorded yesterday (27) was 37.8 degrees Celsius in the Kurunegala District.

Meanwhile, Secretary to the Ministry of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Anil Jasinghe, warned that the prevailing heat conditions are particularly harmful to vulnerable groups such as young children, the elderly, and individuals with chronic illnesses.

He cautioned that prolonged exposure to excessive heat may lead to serious health conditions, including dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

The public has been strongly advised to avoid direct sunlight, particularly between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Those who must remain outdoors are encouraged to wear protective headgear, sunglasses, and light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, while heavy or dark garments that absorb heat should be avoided.

He noted that maintaining adequate hydration by drinking water regularly, even in the absence of thirst, is also emphasized.

He further stated that if symptoms such as fainting, excessive sweating, or severe fatigue occur, individuals should immediately move to a cooler environment and seek medical attention if the condition persists.