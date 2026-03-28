SLAAP assures consistent chicken supply ahead of festive season

The Sri Lanka Association of Animal Production (SLAAP) says steps have been taken to ensure an uninterrupted supply of chicken to the market during the upcoming festive season.

The Chairman of SLAAP, Ajith Gunasekara, stated that while there is a risk of price increases due to the ongoing fuel crisis, efforts are being made to maintain the price of chicken at around Rs. 1,250.

He also noted that global animal feed prices have risen sharply in recent times.

Speaking further, Gunasekara said that all farms are operating at maximum capacity with the aim of supplying both chicken and eggs without shortages by April. However, he pointed out that transportation costs have increased due to fuel shortages, and that they have to bear these costs.

“So, if there is high demand for chicken, the price may fluctuate depending on whether we can meet that demand. The market determines the price, not us. We hope to provide supplies without shortages because if there is a shortage, prices can rise. We cannot predict the future with certainty if sudden disruptions occur in diesel supplies or transportation networks,” he added.