Police officer killed in hit-and-run by tractor illegally transporting sand in Jaffna

Police officer killed in hit-and-run by tractor illegally transporting sand in Jaffna

March 28, 2026   12:11 pm

A Police Sergeant was killed after being run over by a tractor that was illegally transporting sand in the Kodikamam area of Jaffna.

According to reports, police officers stationed at a roadblock in Kodikamam had signaled the tractor to stop. However, the driver ignored the orders and attempted to flee, hitting the officers in the process.

The Police Sergeant sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene, said Ada Derana reporter.

Special police teams have been deployed to apprehend the fleeing driver and to seize the tractor involved in the incident.

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