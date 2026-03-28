Special traffic and security operation to begin April 1 for Sinhala and Tamil New Year

Special traffic and security operation to begin April 1 for Sinhala and Tamil New Year

March 28, 2026   12:17 pm

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Traffic Control and Road Safety, W. P. J. Senadheera, has announced that a special security operation will be launched starting on April 1, in view of the upcoming festive season.

The DIG stated that, considering the increased movement of people during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year period, additional traffic and security personnel will be deployed.

He further emphasized that traffic management plans and security measures will be strictly enforced around railway stations and major bus terminals, particularly in Colombo and other key cities.

This special program, commencing on April 1, will remain in effect continuously until the conclusion of the festive season, and until the public has returned from their hometowns to the cities.

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