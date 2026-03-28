Married couple dies in traffic collision in Mahiyanganaya

A married couple has died in a road accident that occurred in the 3rd Mile Post area on the Mahiyanganaya–Girandurukotte Road, police said.

According to the Police Media Division, the incident took place last night (27) when a double cab traveling towards Girandurukotte attempted to overtake another vehicle and collided with a tractor coming from the opposite direction.

The cab driver, the tractor driver, and seven passengers in the cab who were injured in the accident were admitted to Mahiyanganaya Hospital for treatment.

A man and a woman, who were among the injured, later succumbed to their injuries, police said.

The deceased have been identified as a married couple, aged 57 and 44, residents of the Mahiyanganaya area.

Mahiyanganaya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.