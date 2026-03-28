Man arrested for hoarding 1,235 liters of diesel in Warakapola

An individual has been arrested in the Mahena area of Warakapola for allegedly hoarding 1,235 liters of diesel without a valid license, police said.

The raid was carried out based on a tip-off received by officers of the Kegalle Divisional Criminal Investigation Unit.

The arrested individual has been identified as a 46-year-old resident of Tholangamuwa, police said.

Warakapola Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.