Man arrested for hoarding 1,235 liters of diesel in Warakapola

Man arrested for hoarding 1,235 liters of diesel in Warakapola

March 28, 2026   01:10 pm

An individual has been arrested in the Mahena area of Warakapola for allegedly hoarding 1,235 liters of diesel without a valid license, police said.

The raid was carried out based on a tip-off received by officers of the Kegalle Divisional Criminal Investigation Unit.

The arrested individual has been identified as a 46-year-old resident of Tholangamuwa, police said.

Warakapola Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

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