Houthis confirm they launched attack against Israel

Houthis confirm they launched attack against Israel

March 28, 2026   02:07 pm

The Iranian backed Houthis in Yemen have confirmed they have attacked Israel for the first time since the start of the US-Israeli war with Iran.

The group says it fired a barrage of ballistic missiles "targeting sensitive Israeli military sites" in response to the targeting of in Iran, Lebanon, Iraq and Palestinian territories. It adds that its operations will continue until the "aggression" on all fronts ends.

It comes after the Israel Defense Forces said it intercepted a missile from Yemen.

Source: BBC
--Agencies 

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