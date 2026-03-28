Woman arrested for possession of various narcotics in Panchikawatte

A woman has been arrested in the Panchikawatte area for possession of narcotics, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody during a raid conducted by officers of the Pettah Police Station based on a tip-off.

The arrested woman is a 34-year-old resident of Panchikawatte, police said.

According to police, 710 grams and 603 milligrams of crystal methamphetamine (“Ice”), 934 grams and 575 milligrams of heroin, and 300 grams and 575 milligrams of hashish were found in her possession at the time of arrest.

Additionally, 300 narcotic pills, an electronic weighing scale, a cash-counting machine, Rs. 859,730 suspected to be proceeds of drug trafficking, and six mobile phones were also seized from her possession.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court today (28), while the Pettah Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.