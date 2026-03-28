Increase in road accidents observed so far this year: Sri Lanka Police

Sri Lanka Police says that an increase in road accidents has been observed during the past few months of this year compared to the same period last year.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Traffic Control and Road Safety, W. P. J. Senadheera, noted that the majority of these accidents involved motorcyclists and pillion riders.

He further stated that, according to last year’s data, 31% of road fatalities were pedestrians.

Based on data for this year, a slight increase in accidents has been recorded compared to the previous year, he added.

DIG Senadheera emphasized that such incidents could be minimized if road users adhered to traffic regulations and practiced proper road discipline.

Speaking further, he advised the public:

“Walk on the right side of the road, remain alert, avoid using mobile phones while on the road, and cross roads carefully,” he said.

“We also urge drivers to note that operations to detect drug-impaired driving have been intensified. There has been considerable public discussion regarding these accidents and measures to prevent them.”