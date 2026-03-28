Irans president says trust needed for talks, Pakistan prime ministers office says

Irans president says trust needed for talks, Pakistan prime ministers office says

March 28, 2026   04:14 pm

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has told Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that trust is needed to facilitate talks and mediation on the conflict in ⁠the Middle East, the prime minister’s office said on Saturday.

It said Pezeshkian had praised Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts and that the two leaders had discussed hostilities ⁠in the region and efforts to end the conflict during a call that ⁠lasted over an hour. Sharif briefed Pezeshkian on Pakistan’s ⁠diplomatic contacts with the United States and ⁠Gulf states, it said.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies 

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