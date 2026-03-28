Irans president says trust needed for talks, Pakistan prime ministers office says
March 28, 2026 04:14 pm
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has told Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that trust is needed to facilitate talks and mediation on the conflict in the Middle East, the prime minister’s office said on Saturday.
It said Pezeshkian had praised Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts and that the two leaders had discussed hostilities in the region and efforts to end the conflict during a call that lasted over an hour. Sharif briefed Pezeshkian on Pakistan’s diplomatic contacts with the United States and Gulf states, it said.
Source: Reuters
--Agencies