Japan signs grant to provide eight low-floor buses for public transportation in Sri Lanka

Ambassador of Japan to Sri Lanka, Akio Isomata and Secretary of Transport, Highways and Urban Development, Senior Professor K. Kapila C. K. Perera signed a grant contract for a project, under the scheme of “Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP),” to provide eight (8) large low-floor buses for public transportation.

The Government of Japan has provided USD 362,476 (approx. Rs. 112 million) for the implementation of the project, which is developed following discussions held between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Ms. Akiko IKUINA, the then Parliamentary Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan during her visit to Sri Lanka in February 2025, where a request was made by the President for the provision of large low-floor buses from Japan.



Emphasizing the significance of the project, Ambassador ISOMATA remarked: “The large low-floor buses to be provided, which are completely refurbished used vehicles, comply with Euro 4 emission standards, ensuring that they are profoundly environmentally friendly. This project directly supports the “Clean Sri Lanka” initiative—one of the current administration’s most vital policies—by advancing the “greening” of the transport sector. By introducing these high-standard vehicles, we aim to address critical urban challenges: alleviating traffic congestion, enhancing economic efficiency, thus contributing to the reduction of economic losses incurred by traffic congestion. The large low-floor buses, by being accessible to the elderly people and persons with disabilities, also aligns with the concept of “human security, “which the Government of Japan adopts as one of the major pillars of its diplomacy with the aim of protecting and empowering the vulnerable people to live in dignity. I believe these buses help improve the overall Quality of Life (QOL) of the Sri Lankans by facilitating the smooth mobility of the workforce.”

Commenting on the receiving of this grant assistance, Senior Professor K. Kapila C. K. Perera, Secretary of Transport, Highways and Urban Development , stated:



“This valuable donation represents a significant step towards modernizing and enhancing the efficiency of the public transport service, which plays an essential role in the day-to-day life of the people of Sri Lanka, and we believe it will provide direct and long-term benefits in improving their living standards. We express our sincere gratitude to the Government and people of Japan for their contribution towards the long-term programme to make the national vision of “A Thriving Nation – A Beautiful Life” a reality for the people of Sri Lanka, and we firmly believe that this will further strengthen the enduring and long-term relations between the two countries, fostering a collaborative effort to build a mutually beneficial future.”



Since 1989, Japan has been providing a total of USD 62 million in assistance for Sri Lanka through the GGP (Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects) scheme.