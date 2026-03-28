Chinas top legislator meets Sri Lankan parliament speaker

Chinas top legislator meets Sri Lankan parliament speaker

March 28, 2026   06:31 pm

China’s top legislator Zhao Leji met with Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne, who was in Boao, south China’s Hainan Province, to attend the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026.

When meeting with Wickramaratne, Zhao, chairman of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said China is willing to align its 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) with Sri Lanka’s development strategies and deepen Belt and Road cooperation, a statement said.

Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne stressed Sri Lanka’s firm adherence to the one-China policy and expressed gratitude for China’s long-term support, adding that Sri Lanka’s parliament looks forward to enhancing exchanges with the NPC to advance bilateral friendship and cooperation.

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