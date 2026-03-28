Water cut in Dehiwala, Mt. Lavinia, Ratmalana, Moratuwa & other areas

Water cut in Dehiwala, Mt. Lavinia, Ratmalana, Moratuwa & other areas

March 28, 2026   06:53 pm

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) announced that a five-hour water cut will be imposed in several areas, including Kalubowila, Dehiwala, Mount Lavinia, Ratmalana and Moratuwa from 9.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m. tomorrow (29).

It said that due to the power supply interruption to the Ambatale Water Treatment Plant, the water supply will be suspended to the following areas:

Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia Municipal Council Areas (Kalubowila, Dehiwala, Mount Lavinia, Ratmalana), Moratuwa, Rawathawatta and Soysapura.

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