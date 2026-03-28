Russias Deputy Foreign Minister to visit Sri Lanka

Russias Deputy Foreign Minister to visit Sri Lanka

March 28, 2026   07:08 pm

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Andrey Rudenko, is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka on Tuesday (March 31) for an official visit. 

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Rudenko is visiting Sri Lanka to attend the 11th bilateral political consultations between Sri Lanka and Russia to be held in Colombo, according to Sri Lanka’s foreign ministry. 

The visit comes just days after Russian Deputy Minister of Energy, Roman Marshavin, arrived in Sri Lanka on a three-day official visit. 

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