The Raigam Tele’es Award Ceremony 2025, recognising and celebrating the most outstanding tele-creations telecast during the calendar year 2025, is currently underway at the Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo.

The Derana Media Network has managed to secure several top awards at the prestigious event, which is being held for the 22nd time this year.

Derana’s Awards:

Special Jury Appreciation Award - Nadun Abeyratne (News Feature: Vegetables Grown in Containers)

Best Television Educational Program of the Year - K.C. Saranga (Jeevithayata Vidyawa)

Best Television Music Program of the Year – ‘Yugathra’ (Vimukthi Rodrigo)

Jury Appreciation Award – ‘Yela Sihi Abhiman’ (Ranjeewani Baddewithana)

Best Single-Episode Teledrama of the Year – ‘Mama Ma Nowa’ (Saman Priyantha Vijethunga)